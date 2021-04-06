Watch: Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara's emotional goodbye at Mumbai airport has the internet in tears

Actress Mahhi Vij was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as she jetted off to Delhi. Mahhi's husband, actor and host Jay Bhanushali and her daughter Tara were also captured by the paparazzi at the airport. The father-daughter duo had come to see her off before she boarded the flight.
A video shared by a popular paparazzo shows two-year-old Tara crying as her mom leaves. Mahhi is seen getting emotional and trying to comfort her daughter by kissing and hugging her.
Tara is seen weeping in the car as he calls her mommy.
Check out the heart-touching video here:
Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Life of every working mom."
"This is the most difficult thing...leaving ur kids even if u have to go for work," shared another Instagram user.
A comment read: "I have tears in my eyes, working women hona is not so easy."
Jay and Mahhi tied the knot back in 2011 and Tara was born in 2019.
In 2017 the actor's adopted their caretaker’s kids - a boy Rajveer and girl Khushi.
Last month, Jay and Mahhi were trolled for leaving their adoptive kids at home and travelling with daughter Tara.
Last year, when a social media user accused the duo of not taking care of their adoptive children, Jay hit back with a befitting reply.
He wrote, "Have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and their father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected. I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement…"
