Watch: Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara's emotional goodbye at Mumbai airport has the internet in tears

Actress Mahhi Vij was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as she jetted off to Delhi. Mahhi's husband, actor and host Jay Bhanushali and her daughter Tara were also captured by the paparazzi at the airport. The father-daughter duo had come to see her off before she boarded the flight.

A video shared by a popular paparazzo shows two-year-old Tara crying as her mom leaves. Mahhi is seen getting emotional and trying to comfort her daughter by kissing and hugging her.

Tara is seen weeping in the car as he calls her mommy.

Check out the heart-touching video here: