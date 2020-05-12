Watch: 'Mahabharat' viewer shares hilarious clip of 'dead soldier coming back to life' to fix his headgear

After spotting coolers behind Bhismah Pitamah, a 'Mahabharat' viewer has now shared a video of a 'dead soldier coming back to life' and the video will leave you in splits.
BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is being re-telecast on Doordarshan, amid the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. Apart from evoking major nostalgia, 'Mahabharat' has also been making headlines ever since it's re-telecast. After spotting coolers in the background, a viewer has now shared a hilarious video of a dead soldier. He took to Twitter to share a clip of the Battle of Kurukshetra scene from the epic series. While Ganga is seen crying beside an injured Bhismah Pitamah, a dead soldier in the background is seen fixing his headgear before pretending to be dead again.
Check out the video here:
While several users dropped laughing emojis, 'Mahabharat' fans defended the goof up. A user commented, "He is not dead but seriously injured and is awaiting someone to take him to tent for a treatment and with sound he is awakening. This is to be assumed for the 5500 years ago first world war."
While another wrote, "Well I assume he is injured and slightly unconscious.. may b critics need a change in viewing angle..?"
An earlier episode of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' reminded the internet of the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', when viewers spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic character Bhishma Pitamah, had addressed the rumours. Mukesh said that BR Chopra was too careful with the making and the editing of 'Mahabharat' and couldn't make such a glaring mistake.
In an interview with TOI, he said, "I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya? I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”
