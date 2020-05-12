Watch: 'Mahabharat' viewer shares hilarious clip of 'dead soldier coming back to life' to fix his headgear

While several users dropped laughing emojis, 'Mahabharat' fans defended the goof up. A user commented, "He is not dead but seriously injured and is awaiting someone to take him to tent for a treatment and with sound he is awakening. This is to be assumed for the 5500 years ago first world war."

While another wrote, "Well I assume he is injured and slightly unconscious.. may b critics need a change in viewing angle..?"

An earlier episode of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' reminded the internet of the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', when viewers spotted a cooler behind Bhisma Pitamah. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic character Bhishma Pitamah, had addressed the rumours. Mukesh said that BR Chopra was too careful with the making and the editing of 'Mahabharat' and couldn't make such a glaring mistake.

In an interview with TOI, he said, "I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya? I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”