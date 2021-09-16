Watch: Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai get son Nirvair's name tattooed on their neck

Popular television actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai did something exciting when their newborn son was asleep.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video and revealed that they got the name of Nirvair tattooed on their neck.

The video shared by them starts with Kishwer saying, "So guys, Nirvair is sleeping and while he is sleeping I'm going to be doing something very, very exciting. Can't wait to show you guys."

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai."

Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last month.

The couple had shared a special video, featuring their family members, and revealed their baby's name 'Nirvair', meaning one who has no enemies.

Post giving birth, Kishwer had penned a heartfelt note on embracing motherhood that read, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems... I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding... but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010 and got married in 2016.

This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

