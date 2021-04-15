Watch: Karanvir Bohra's newborn daughter pukes on his face in a hilarious video

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, Vanessa, in December 2020. Ever since, the actor constantly treats his fans with adorable pictures and videos with his baby girl on social media.

In one of the recent videos posted by him on Instagram, Karanvir is seen spending time and playing with his daughter. However, the playdate goes wrong when Vanessa throws up on him. Yes, you read that right!

Teejay captured the hilarious moment and Karanvir shared the video with a tip for all the fathers.

The video begins with the actor saying, “The video you are about to watch right now has a lot of community guidelines. Basically, graphically it could gross you out."

Sharing the video, he wrote, “A VERY IMPORTANT TIP FOR DADS..... Watch till the end. #beingadad #fatherdaughter #burp @thebabysnowflake.”

Check out the video here: