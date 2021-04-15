Watch: Karanvir Bohra's newborn daughter pukes on his face in a hilarious video

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, Vanessa, in December 2020. Ever since, the actor constantly treats his fans with adorable pictures and videos with his baby girl on social media.
In one of the recent videos posted by him on Instagram, Karanvir is seen spending time and playing with his daughter. However, the playdate goes wrong when Vanessa throws up on him. Yes, you read that right!
Teejay captured the hilarious moment and Karanvir shared the video with a tip for all the fathers.
The video begins with the actor saying, “The video you are about to watch right now has a lot of community guidelines. Basically, graphically it could gross you out."
Sharing the video, he wrote, “A VERY IMPORTANT TIP FOR DADS..... Watch till the end. #beingadad #fatherdaughter #burp @thebabysnowflake.”
Check out the video here:
Karanvir took to Instagram in December last year to announce that he was blessed with a baby girl for the third time.
Karanvir and Teejay have been married for 14 years. They became parents to twins Bella and Vienna in the year 2016.
On the worf front, Karanvir has starred in television serials like KKusum, Just Mohabbat, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Qubool Hai and Naagin 3 among others.
