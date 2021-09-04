Watch: Karanvir Bohra slams paparazzo who called him 'gareeb' for arriving in Ciaz at Sidharth Shukla's home

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra on Friday lashed out at a media person for calling him 'gareeb' (poor) as he visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

On Thursday evening, Karanvir visited Sidharth's residence in Mumbai's Andheri to meet his mother.

However, he was shocked after a papparazo said, "Ciaz mein aye hai, gareeb dikh rahe hai! (He has come in a Ciaz car, seems like he is poor)."

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir shared a video in which he along with his wife Teejay Sidhu, stood below Sidharth's apartment. He can be seen talking to a few police officials.

Karanvir captioned the post, "'Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

On Thursday, Karanvir posted an emotional note and said that he is shocked to hear about Sidharth's demise.

"This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. how can this happen??? What kind of joke is God is playing with us. Sending prayers to his family.. may God give them strength to bear this loss...#sidharthshukla take care of yourself in heaven .... and rest in peace," he wrote.

Sidharth died on Thursday morning in Mumbai and was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital. However, the exact reason behind his sudden death has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

Sidharth was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital in an ambulance decorated with flowers.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

Several members from the television and film industry, including Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, Darshan Raval and others, came to pay their last respects to the actor at the crematorium.

Other stars including Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Rashami Desai, Gauahar khan, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:37 PM IST