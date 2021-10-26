Watch: Karan Kundrra reveals he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash; says 'acchi hai bandi, extremely cute hai'

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra recently told his co-contestant Akasa Singh that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan and Akasa were seen having a chat after the lights of the house went out. Akasa begins the conversation by saying that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan while pointing towards Tejasswi. To this, Karan says, "No. I have a crush," and when Akasa asks who he is talking about, he says, "You know who," hinting at Tejasswi.

"Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si (She is funny). Extremely cute hai, acchi bandi hai (She is cute and is a good girl)," he added.

Akasa then points at Tejasswi while taking, and Karan blushes and asks her to stop doing. Akasa adds that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him. However, Karan says that he feels there is nothing from her end. But Akasa says that she can bet on the fact that the feeling is mutual.

This is for the first time that Karan has opened up about his growing closeness to Tejasswi. The two are being loved for their banter and fun conversations on the show.

Karan has also time and again showed his admiration towards Tejasswi.

A few weeks ago, Karan and Tejasswi had a heartfelt conversation with each other. Tejasswi said, "I am feeling a bit distant from you for a few days. It is becoming a bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you."

Karan had then revealed that he is very fond of her but is bad at expressing what he feels.

Meanwhile, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's chemistry has already been the talk of the town since the first week of the week.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:41 PM IST