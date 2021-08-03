Watch: Karan Johar shares intriguing hints about 'Bigg Boss OTT' in latest promo

Piquing the interest of the Bigg Boss fans, filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be hosting the show's OTT season, revealed some intriguing hints about the show in the latest promo dropped on Tuesday.

Karan will kick off Bigg Boss OTT starting August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot. The audience will have a 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television.

Reportedly, the show is going to be bolder and crazier than all the previous seasons so far. The kind of tasks the contestants will be given will be revealed in the coming days, more so after the show premieres on Voot on 8th August 2021.