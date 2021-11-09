Watch: Kapil Sharma has an epic reaction after Amitabh Bachchan teases him for arriving 4 hours late for 'KBC 13' shoot

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will appear as a guest, along with actor Sonu Sood, on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

According to the promos of the episode shared by the makers on social media, the duo had a fun-filled evening with the host. Needless to mention, Kapil will leave Big B in splits in the upcoming episode.

In one of the promos, Kapil serenades the audience with Amitabh Bachchan's hit song, 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' from the 1979 film 'Manzil'. However, Big B teases him for not coming on time for the shoot.

"Aap theek time pe aaye hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4:30 baje aaye aap (You came right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4:30)," Big B said as Kapil couldn't help but laugh.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood and Kapil will be seen enacting a scene with a hilarious punch of the latter impersonating veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Another hilarious promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil poking fun at Big B's habit of giving four options for everything that he asks. "Bachchan sahab ke ghar mein bhi koi mehmaan aata hai na, to use bhi chaar options de dete hain," he says.

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Last week, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' in the Shandaar Shukravaar episode to promote their latest film 'Sooryavanshi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Kapil hosts his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sonu Sood recently released a music video directed by Farah Khan. He, however, has been more in news for his philanthropic work during the pandemic.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:49 PM IST