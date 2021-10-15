Watch: Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara’s adorable kiss for her ‘papa’ as she watches him on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Popular actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss 15'. The actor has been locked in the reality show’s house away from his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara, who he dearly misses with each day passing by.

Mahhi, who keeps her fans updated on social media also shares cute videos of Tara. In a recent clip, when the actress asks her baby girl “where is Papa”, Tara shows her dad on television and kisses a fabric in her hand.

Jay, who was the surprise package of 'Bigg Boss 15', made a grand entry into the show with the highlight being the host, superstar Salman Khan, personally giving him the house tour.

Earlier, Mahhi took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of their two-year-old's reaction when she saw Jay on screen.

In the video shared by the actress, Tara can be seen running towards the television screen to cheer for her 'papa'.

Speaking of 'Bigg Boss 15', the show went on air on October 2. The other contestants of this season are Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Miesha Iyer, Afsana, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, and others.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Jay is the highest-paid contestant this season.

Jay became a household name with the show 'Kayamath' and also participated in other reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket’, ‘Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao’, ‘Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan,’ ‘Nach Baliye 5’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’.

Recently, he also turned host for ‘Indian Idol 12’ in Aditya Narayan’s absence.

On personal front, Jay married Mahhi in 2010 and their daughter Tara was born on August 21, 2019. They had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:08 AM IST