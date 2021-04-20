Watch: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij dress up daughter Tara in salwar suit for Kanjak puja

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrated the eighth day of the Navratri, known as ashtami kanya pujan, on Tuesday and dressed up their daughter Tara in Indian attire.
The couple often shares Tara's adorable pictures and videos on social media and earlier today, they took to their respective social media handles to share a video of Tara in which she is seen giving aashirwad (blessings) to her family members.
Tara wore a sky blue Punjabi suit, a mang tikka and a bindi on her forehead. Her head was partially covered with a dupatta.
In the video, Tara can be seen blessing her family as from Mahhi to Jay, everyone bowed down and touched her feet.
Tara too can be seen enjoying the festivity.
Have a look at the video here:
Moments after they shared the video, many of their industry friends showered love on their daughter and flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai wrote: "Ollleeeee even we can’t wear the way she’s holding duppata and seating like a queen."
Vishal Singh and Sana Makbul among others also commented on the video.
For the unversed, in some parts of India, young girls are worshipped as a manifestation of Shakti (female energy) in her various avatars.
In 2017, the couple had adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer and decided to raise them as their own. They were blessed with a little angel, Tara, in August 2019.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)