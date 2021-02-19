Hina Khan takes up TikTok's viral Silhouette Challenge, sets internet ablaze

Last year, Hina's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.

Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television.

After making Bollywood debut with 'Hacked' last year, the actor also got into the OTT space with Unlock and Damage 2.

Moving on to her next venture, Hina's upcoming web film 'Wishlist' which the actress had shot post her Cannes stint in 2019 in Europe, is all set to digitally release early next week.

Going by the name, the film is all about fulfilling wishes & dreams, and will see Hina in a new avataar this time.

Speaking about how excited she is for people to watch 'Wishlist', Hina shares, "I am very excited for 'Wishlist'. We had shot this film in Europe post my first Cannes walk in 2019. We had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions we best thought to release it on a digital platform first. This project is special for reasons more than one as it also marks our (Rocky & Myself) first time as a producer under the banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films. 'Wishlist' is a feel good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other."