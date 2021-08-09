Watch: Hina Khan posts heartbreaking visuals of her 'sobbing mom' cutting dad's birth anniversary cake

Actress Hina Khan remembered her late father on his birth anniversary on Sunday (August 8).

Hina's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021.

On her Instagram account, Hina shared a heartbreaking video of her mother crying bitterly while cutting the actress's late father's birthday cake. Hina Khan also penned an emotional note along with it.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also said that at first, she was not sure about posting pictures and videos of her sobbing mother.

Hina wrote, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.. At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her .. But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions."