Watch: Hina Khan posts heartbreaking visuals of her 'sobbing mom' cutting dad's birth anniversary cake

Actress Hina Khan remembered her late father on his birth anniversary on Sunday (August 8).
Hina's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021.
On her Instagram account, Hina shared a heartbreaking video of her mother crying bitterly while cutting the actress's late father's birthday cake. Hina Khan also penned an emotional note along with it.
The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also said that at first, she was not sure about posting pictures and videos of her sobbing mother.
Hina wrote, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.. At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her .. But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions."
She added, "I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief .. Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else .. And that I learned from my beloved Father .. I humbly request everyone to keep him in your prayers.. I will always love you dad.. We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool."
Hina was extremely close to her father and would call herself 'dad's princess'. She often shares unseen pictures and special memories with him on social media.
When Hina's dad passed away in April, the actor was filming a music video in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai, but was immediately diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in quarantine.
