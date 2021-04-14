Watch: Hina Khan hilariously runs for cover as paparazzi hound her for pictures at Mumbai airport

Last year, Hina's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.

Khan, who shot to fame with her debut fiction role in the mega soap, says the response she received for the role still overwhelms her after all these years.

"After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around for me," recalls Hina. "People associated me so strongly with the show and character that it did become a name in every household. The love, appreciation and positive response I received for the role is something that overwhelms me till date," shares the actor, who had a fruitful eight-year-long run with the show.

Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television.

"My journey post ‘Yeh Rishta…' has been full of surprises and wonderful opportunities. I really got a chance to experiment with the kind of roles I wanted to try out, the kind of mediums I wanted to be a part of and explore other spaces as an actor. I am happy with the projects I have been a part of over the last few years, as each of them has contributed a lot to my personal and professional growth in many ways," she adds.