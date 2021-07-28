Watch: Fans ask Disha Parmar why she's not wearing sindoor and wedding ring; check out Rahul Vaidya's reaction

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who tied the knot on July 16, recently interacted with their fans through a live session on Instagram.

On completing the 2 million mark on Instagram, Vaidya went live on the photo-sharing app and Disha was seen sitting beside him.

During the session, a fan asked Disha why she was not wearing sindoor - vermilion which is worn by married Hindu women.

Reacting to the comment, Disha said that Rahul was supposed to apply everyday, like he'd promised on 'Bigg Boss 14', but he doesn't have time for her.

"Timing alag alag hoti hai, jab ready hoti ho toh khud laga diya karo. Sindoor pati ki nishani hoti hai par Disha... Thank you jisne bhi yaad dilaya, Disha kal se roz sindoor lagana," Rahul said.

Suggesting that she should always wear it, several fans asked Rahul to put it on her forehead during the Live. However, the singer said that he doesn't have a problem with Disha not wearing sindoor.

Moments later, another fan asked Disha to show her wedding ring. The actress left her husband Rahul surprised when she said that she 's not wearing it.

"Wedding ring bhi nahi pehni tumne. Oh God!!" Vaidya said. Disha cutely explained: "Baby main kaam kar rahi thi na to maine utaar ke rakh di thi. Fir main pehnna bhool gayi."

Looking in the camera, she quipped, "Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge."

"Aajkal ki biwiyaan," joked Rahul.

Check out the hilarious video here: