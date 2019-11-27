Watch: Erica Fernandes forgets to wear 'ghagra' on sets of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved television actresses in India. The beauty became a household name after her television debut in the sequel of Ekta Kapoor’s drama soap.

The actress is not just a loved television personality, she’s also an internet sensation. Erica engages with her fans with her social media channels. Erica is all about that ‘Gram’ life and often shares BTS videos and other glimpses of her life.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself pranking the director by walking out without a ghagra.

In the video, Erica is present at the sets of her show, dressed up in a traditional Rajasthani outfit. As soon the director calls her name for the shot, Erica walks in, but without a ghagra and leaves the director baffled. Erica then continues with the prank by pretending she didn’t realise it and makes a puppy face.

Here’s the hilarious prank video: