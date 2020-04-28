Watch: Debina Bonnerjee turns into 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee has been keeping her fans entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown through her Instagram handle. The actress not only shares updates of her quarantine period with husband Gurmeet Choudary, but also shares rib-tickling TikTok videos of herself. In her latest video, Debina was seen mimicking 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben.
In the video, she is seen clad in six yards of grace, sporting a huge bindi and traditional Indian jewellery. Debina is seen lip syncing the dialogues - "Aap aise kya dekh rahe ho? Bolo na. Mann mein mat rakho. Aap yehi kehna chahte ho na ki mein aaj kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hun."
She captioned the video, "Bolo Bolo."
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Best tik tok ever."
While another wrote, "best replacement for dayaban."
For the unversed, fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani to return as Daya ben in popular comedy show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ , post her maternity leave. Disha was missing from the show since September 2017 and was blessed with baby girl in November. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports over her return. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi spoke to Tellychakkar saying the actress will soon be making a comeback on the show.
He said, “Daya has been an integral part of Taarak Mehta. Because of Disha’s maternity leave, we have to give her a break. Now, talks are on about bringing Daya’s character back in the show. Viewers can look forward to Daya’s character in two months.”
