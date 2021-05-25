Watch: Carry Minati trolls 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants, check out Rahul Vaidya's savage response to his video

YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajay Negar on Monday share a new video where he trolls Bigg Boss contestants.

Dissing host Slaman Khan and the show, he shares that he could have done the show, but his ambition in life isn’t to be in a Tony and Neha Kakkar video.

For the unversed, he was reportedly approached by the makers of the show to participate in the last season of Bigg Boss. Also, several Bigg Boss contestants, including Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, have appeared in music videos after coming out of the show.

In the video, he mentioned Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin and left no stone unturned in roasting them.

He also spoke about Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya. Carry Minati called him a backbencher who doesn't even want to perform tasks. He also made fun of Rahul's decision to quit the show, and then come back again.

However, Rahul has a savage reply to Carry Minati's video. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, "Kuch logon ka naam kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai.... @CarryMinati maza aya bro."