Watch: Bizarre video of 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor choking on her grandmother's shawl goes viral

It’s been years since Television’s ‘bizarre’ daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka' went off-air. The show starring Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Jayati Bhatia among others has headlined for some of its unexplainable sequence that have turned out to be memes on social media.

After the famous curtain choking scene that went viral, a similar sequence featuring a ‘shawl’ has surfaced on the internet.

The clip shows "Pari" (Shweta Sinha) apologising to her Mataji played by Jayati Bhatia.

However, Mataji doesn’t pay heed to her granddaughter and refuses to make eye contact.

Pari, who is kneeling and begging to Mataji grabs onto her shawl only to get it wrapped around her neck and choking on it without making a sound.

Meanwhile, Mataji keeps pulling her shawl, choking Pari further and leaves the room as Pari remains unconscious on the floor.