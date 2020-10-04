Watch: 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants seek blessing from Radhe Maa

The fourteenth installment of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss', one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan introduced this season's contestants who entertained the viewers with their performances before entering the house. They are TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, a model, singer-model Sara Gurpal and south actor Nikki Tamboli.

Now, the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 14' shows controversial spiritual guru Radhe Maa entering the house to bless the contestants. She's seen sitting on a throne as one of the 'Toofani Seniors' Sidharth Shukla seeks blessings from her.

