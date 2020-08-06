Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz injured after attack on streets while cycling

‘Bigg Boss 13’ first runner-up and international model Asim Riaz was reportedly injured after he was attacked by some unknown people on the bike, while he was cycling.

Asim took to Instagram to share his ordeal, revealing the injuries he sustained post the attack.

He posted a video on Wednesday night stating, "I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front."