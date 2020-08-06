Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz injured after attack on streets while cycling

‘Bigg Boss 13’ first runner-up and international model Asim Riaz was reportedly injured after he was attacked by some unknown people on the bike, while he was cycling.
Asim took to Instagram to share his ordeal, revealing the injuries he sustained post the attack.
He posted a video on Wednesday night stating, "I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front."
Riaz also gave a glimpse of his bruises on the knee, back and arms. However, the motive behind the attack remains unknown.
As the video went viral, several fans took to social media, wishing the star a speedy recovery.
One user wrote, “This is hieght of cowardness and shamelessness.Please @imrealasim lodge a complaint against those goons. How badly he has got hurt. #GetwellSoonAsim”
“I think he already filed a complaint as you can see POLICE written on the wall behind him,” added another.
On work front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to star in the video of a new song by Arijit Singh.
Titled "Dil ko maine di kasam", the song featuring the two 'Bigg Boss 13' stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.
On Tuesday, Asim took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the track. In the poster, a wounded Asim is seen playing the piano while Himanshi looks at him.
"Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August," he wrote.
Asim and Himanshi have starred in the music videos of "Kalla sohna nai" and "Khyaal rakhya kar" before this.
