Watch: Bharti Singh breaks down on reality show, says 'she is afraid of starting a family' amid COVID-19 crisis

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are currently hosting Dance Deewane 3, had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020.

However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Recently, on the set of the dance reality show, Bharti got emotional again about starting a family after a contestant gave a heart-wrenching performance about a mother losing her 14-day-old baby to coronavirus.

In the middle of the show, Bharti said, "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this."

She also recalled her mother's battle with coronavirus and spoke about the devastation COVID-19 has caused in India.

"Coronavirus is making us all helpless. It’s taking so many lives. My mother also contracted the virus. She used to call me and say that a neighbour had died and she would cry. I was scared what if I also get a call like this. COVID-19 has broken us all so much," she further said.

On seeing Bharti getting emotional, judges Nora Fatehi and Tushar Kalia and special guest Sonu Sood can be seen breaking into tears in the video.

Have a look at the video here: