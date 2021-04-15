Watch: Bharti Singh asks man to wear a mask, realizes she isn't wearing one!

Actor and comedian Bharti Singh was spotted by shutterbugs after her shoot in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media by a photographer, Bharti can be seen walking outside the sets. She asks a man to wear a face mask, however, she realizes that he was already wearing and she was not.

"Mask lagaiye," she jokes and as the man gets startled by her comment, Bharti quickly added, “Oh, sorry. Mera hi nahi hai (I am not wearing one myself).”

She was then seen covering her face with her dress.

In the comment section of the post, while severe users found the video funny and called her the best entertainer, a majority of them slammed her for not following the COVID-19 rules.

A user wrote that she should be penalised for not wearing a mask and risking the lives of other people around her.

Watch the video here: