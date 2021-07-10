Watch: Asha Bhosle mimics sister Lata Mangeshkar on 'Indian Idol 12', leaves judges and contestants in splits

The upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol 12' will witness the presence of singing maestro Asha Bhosle.

The veteran singer, who is also an ardent viewer of the reality show, will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants. She will also share some fun memories and backstories of her songs.

According to a promo shared by the makers of the show on social media, Asha Bhosle had everyone in splits when she imitated her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, she can be heard saying that she was extremely nervous about singing one of her superhit songs 'Aaja aaja main hu pyaar tera' and ahead of its recording, she chose to discuss her fear with her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.