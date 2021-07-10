Watch: Asha Bhosle mimics sister Lata Mangeshkar on 'Indian Idol 12', leaves judges and contestants in splits

The upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol 12' will witness the presence of singing maestro Asha Bhosle.
The veteran singer, who is also an ardent viewer of the reality show, will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants. She will also share some fun memories and backstories of her songs.
According to a promo shared by the makers of the show on social media, Asha Bhosle had everyone in splits when she imitated her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
In the video, she can be heard saying that she was extremely nervous about singing one of her superhit songs 'Aaja aaja main hu pyaar tera' and ahead of its recording, she chose to discuss her fear with her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.
"Humari Lata Didi ne kaha 'Kya baat hai kyu chatpata rahi ho?' Maine kaha 'didi ek gaana hai aur gaane me pata nahi kya hoga, mujhe dar lag raha hai' (Lata Didi asked me 'what is the matter, why are you nervous?'. I told her that I was not sure how my song recording will go and that I was nervous)."
"Usne kaha 'tum bhool rahi ho, tum Mangeshkar pehle ho, baad me Bhosle ho. Jao tumhara gaana acha hoga' (You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good)," Asha Bhosle said, imitating Lata Mangeshkar’s voice.
This left the judges and the contestants in splits. Have a look at the video here:
It may be mentioned that the song went on to become a huge hit upon release of the film 'Teesri Manzil', and is today considered a classic.
Meanwhile, in the special episode, Asha Bhosle will also be seen singing a few lines from her hit song 'Rangeela Re' from Ram Gopal Varma's 'Rangeela' and show host Aditya Narayan will also join her. Aditya sang a few lines in the original song as well.
