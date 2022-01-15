Watch: Ankita Lokhande wears traditional jewelry and 'chooda' for her first Makar Sankranti post marriage

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021, celebrated her first Makar Sankranti on Friday.

Clad in a black saree, traditional jewelry and Maharashtrian chooda, Ankita looked stunning as a newlywed.

She took to Instagram and penned a few lines on the occasion in Marathi, wishing her fans on the occasion.

Ankita and Vicky's wedding was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel, where Lokhande's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present.

For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Jain matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

A red carpet event for the couple's reception was called off due to rising COVID cases in the city.

Ankita was last seen in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta 2', in which Ankita Lokhande reprised the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the shoes of Manav's character earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, the show is produced by Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:15 PM IST