Watch Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain groove together at their pre-wedding celebration, videos go viral

Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai soon.

On Tuesday, the couple had a pre-wedding celebration with close friends. Several photos and videos from the bash are going viral on social media.

In the videos, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress can be seen in a gold shimmery saree with a floral hairdo. On the other hand, Vicky wore a pastel shade bandhgala and trousers.

Taking to her Instagram account, the bride-to-be gave a glimpse of the evening. The couple can be seen dancing and posing with their friends.

Take a look:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

According to several media reports, Ankita and Vicky have started distributing wedding invites.

Last month, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girl-gang at a Mumbai restaurant.

According to a report by ETimes, the couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 12, 13 and 14.

ALSO READ Ankita Lokhande to marry Vicky Jain in December? Details inside

In 2019, the actress had revealed that she is dating Vicky. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years.

Ankita never fails to shower love on her boyfriend on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her 'soulmate', and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him.

Indore-born Ankita moved to Mumbai in 2005 to pursue her dream of acting. To prove her skills, she had even participated in the talent hunt reality show — Idea Zee Cinestars. However, her big break would happen four years later with 'Pavitra Rishta'.

In 2019, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and followed it up with the action film, 'Baaghi 3'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:47 PM IST