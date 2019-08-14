Watch Ankita Lokhande take a night by storm with her ‘Gal Pals’

Ankita Lokhande had recently been in headline for getting engaged to long time beau Vicky Jain, however her latest post of Instagram hints the actress is currently living her best life with her gal pals. Post debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi she shot to lime light and has since garnered alot of fan following.

The actress was seen handing out with BFFs Rashami Desai and Natasha Sharma. Ankita indulged in a surprise photo shoot with her besties and the results are just the craziest. She shared the photos on her instagram and captioned it as, “One of the best nights with besties � @imrashamidesai @natasha_sharma_redij @nehaswami we missed u so much ❤️❤️❤️ ��� @tkhutal_official”

The three can be seen have the best time being, fun dramatic and in casual conversations. Take a look: