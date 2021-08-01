Watch: Ankita Lokhande locks lips with beau Vicky Jain at his birthday bash

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the late night birthday celebration of her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

She also penned a special note for him along with the video. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress promised she will be there for him always.

"Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man (sic)," Ankita captioned the post.

In the video, Ankita can be seen presenting Vicky with his gift -- a pair of Apple AirPods Max -- much to his delight and gratitude. She can then be seen giving him a quick kiss as their friends cheered for them.

Check out the video here: