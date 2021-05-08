Watch: Ankita Lokhande did THIS before taking the vaccine; Rashami Desai left in splits

Actress Ankita Lokhande took the first dose of vaccination on Saturday and urged everyone to take the jab as soon as possible.

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a video of herself receiving the vaccine.

In the clip, Ankita, who is scared of needles, is seen chanting God's name while the nurse tries to calm her down.

The video began with the nurse giving Ankita instructions. She gets scared and says, "Baap re!"

Ankita then covers her face with her hand and prays, saying "deva, deva, deva."

"I got mine, get yours as soon as possible," she wrote in her caption. Have a look at the video here: