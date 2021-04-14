Watch: Anita Hassanandani rings in 40th birthday at home with husband Rohit Reddy

It was indeed a magical and possibly the sweetest birthday surprise for actor Anita Hassanandani, who had a small mid-night celebration with her husband Rohit Reddy.
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Anita rang in her birthday at home and shared a glimpse of the celebrations.
In one of the videos posted by her on Instagram, Anita can be seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake.
Another video shows Anita and Rohit planting kisses on each others' cheeks. From red roses to heart-shaped balloon and three cakes, Anita's mid-night birthday celebration had everything to make the moment special.
Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "LockDown Birthday 2021."
Check out the video here:
Moments after she shared the video, her and and industry friends, including actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, Raj Kundra, Tusshar Kpaoor, Mahhi Vij, and Mouni Roy among others flooded the comment section with wishes for the actor.
Sharing his wishes for Anita, Rohit also posted a picture that showed him posing beside her as she was asleep. "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" he captioned it.
He also shared a fun video and wrote, "I usually hate to use the F word, but.... You’re FORTY! Happy Birthday wifey!
Here's the video:
Anita and Rohit were blessed with their first child, a baby boy on February 9.
On the work front, Anita was last seen briefly in Naagin 4 as Naagin Vishakha Khanna. The couple had also participated last year in television dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Anita and Rohit got married in Goa in 2013.
