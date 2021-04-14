Watch: Anita Hassanandani rings in 40th birthday at home with husband Rohit Reddy

It was indeed a magical and possibly the sweetest birthday surprise for actor Anita Hassanandani, who had a small mid-night celebration with her husband Rohit Reddy.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Anita rang in her birthday at home and shared a glimpse of the celebrations.

In one of the videos posted by her on Instagram, Anita can be seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake.

Another video shows Anita and Rohit planting kisses on each others' cheeks. From red roses to heart-shaped balloon and three cakes, Anita's mid-night birthday celebration had everything to make the moment special.

Sharing the video, Anita wrote, "LockDown Birthday 2021."

