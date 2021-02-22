Watch: Anita Hassanandani introduces newborn son Aaravv with a blast - literally!

Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, officially introduced him with a blast (literally) on Instagram.

The duo christened their baby boy as ‘Aaravv’, who was born earlier this month.

Treating their fans, the couple posted a hilarious video which shows Anita with an explosive drawn on her baby bump with her and Rohit covering their ears, as it cuts to an explosion, revealing their baby.

“And our baby AARAVV has arrived," the actress captioned the video.