Watch: Anita Hassanandani introduces newborn son Aaravv with a blast - literally!

Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, officially introduced him with a blast (literally) on Instagram.
The duo christened their baby boy as ‘Aaravv’, who was born earlier this month.
Treating their fans, the couple posted a hilarious video which shows Anita with an explosive drawn on her baby bump with her and Rohit covering their ears, as it cuts to an explosion, revealing their baby.
“And our baby AARAVV has arrived," the actress captioned the video.
The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year.
Earlier, Rohit shared a photo from the actress' maternity photoshoot with pregnant Anita lying on the bed, where he can be seen kissing her cheek. The words "It's a boy" are written in the background.
Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' "Kkavyanjali", "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and as Colors' "Naagin".
She has also featured in Hindi films such as "Kucch Toh Hai", "Krishna Cottage" and "Ragini MMS 2".