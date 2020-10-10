Watch: Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy with adorable video featuring husband Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.

In the video, the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point.

"Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy," Anita captioned the post.