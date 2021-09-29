Watch: Amitabh Bachchan flirts with contestant on 'KBC 13', asks her out on a date

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for several years now, wanted to take an unmarried contestant out on a date.

The makers recently gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode on social media. According to the promo, Big B can be seen flirting with contestant Shakti Prabhakar, who is a teacher from Nainital.

In the video, the host asks Shakti, "Agar main aapko date pe le jaaun toh kaisa rahega (What if I were to take you out on a date)?" She blushed and said, "Mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab, abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahi gayi aur direct aap pooch rahe hai mere se (I would have to pinch myself, because I have never gone on a date and now, you are asking me out)."

Last week, Big B had asked the producer to stop the show as he wanted to go out for a cup of tea with a contestant.

Amitabh Bachchan tells the contestant that she looked beautiful and he even complimented her necklace. When she asked if she could address him as 'Amit ji', the actor told her to just call him 'Amit'.

"Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata)," he said.

Big B often interacts with the contestants, shares anecdotes and reveals lesser-known facts about his personal life on the show.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the megastar was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty. He will next be seen in films like 'Goodbye', 'MayDay', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' among others.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:27 AM IST