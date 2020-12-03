Watch: Amid fresh notice in drug case, constant trolling, Bharti Singh attends Aditya Narayan's wedding reception

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa were arrested last month in a drug case after a small amount of cannabis was allegedly found in their Mumbai home during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
The two were granted bail by a magistrate court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.
In a fresh set of developments, the NCB approached a special NDPS court seeking cancellation of their bail.
The court issued notice to the couple on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week.
Not to mention, after headlining for the drug case, the couple has been subjected to constant trolling on social media.
Despite being surrounded by dark clouds, Bharti and Haarsh on Wednesday were spotted outside the Magistrate Court in the city. On the same day, the couple attended singer Aditya Narayan’s wedding reception.
In a video shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen having a good time as fans surrounded them for pictures.
Aditya married his "Shaapit" co-star Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday night. A reception was held on the following day for friends and family.
Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, investigators had said.
The NCB is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra home in June.
