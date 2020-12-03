Watch: Amid fresh notice in drug case, constant trolling, Bharti Singh attends Aditya Narayan's wedding reception

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa were arrested last month in a drug case after a small amount of cannabis was allegedly found in their Mumbai home during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The two were granted bail by a magistrate court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

In a fresh set of developments, the NCB approached a special NDPS court seeking cancellation of their bail.

The court issued notice to the couple on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week.

Not to mention, after headlining for the drug case, the couple has been subjected to constant trolling on social media.