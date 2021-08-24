Watch: Akshay Kumar dials Shah Rukh Khan upon fan's request; what happens next will leave you in splits

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor for the promotion of their film 'Bell Bottom'.

During the episode, Akshay got an unusual request from an audience member. A woman wished to speak with her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan and requested Akshay to call him.

Akshay sweetly obliged his fan's request and dialled Shah Rukh's number. However, his number was switched off.

When Akshay couldn't connect the call, the fan asked him to try an alternate number. "Sir, doosre number pe call karo," she said. To this, host Kapil Sharma replied, "Shah Rukh Khan PCO mein kaam karte hai?"

Akshay then tried to call another number of SRK's but that too was unavailable and even that did not break the female fan's spirit.

She then suggested Akshay to call Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan, leaving everyone in splits.

"Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, 'Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko' (The blame will come on you. Gauri will say that you are spoiling Shah Rukh)," Kapil joked, before adding, "So sweet of you, paaji."

Akshay and Shah Rukh worked together in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. They also made guest appearances in each other's films, 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Heyy Baby'.

In one of his interviews a few years ago, Shah Rukh had stated why a collaboration with Akshay might not be possible. "I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home," he had said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:13 AM IST