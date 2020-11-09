Watch: Abhinav Kohli shares videos of him confronting Shweta Tiwari, latter says 'mere ghar mein mat aao'

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had recently claimed that the popular Television actress is not allowing him to meet his son Reyansh, has now shared videos of himself confronting the actress.

In the video, shared by him on Instagram, Kohli is seen trying to enter the house to see his 3-year-old as Shweta says, "Mere ghar mein mat aao, bahar raho."

Sharing it, Kohli wrote, "My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit."