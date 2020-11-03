Watch: Abhinav Kohli alleges estranged wife Shweta Tiwari is 'torturing' son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had recently claimed that the popular Television actress is not allowing him to meet his son Reyansh, has now alleged that the popular Television actress has been 'torturing' her 3-year-old toddler.

In a video that Kohli shared on Instagram, he's seen ringing Tiwari's doorbell and banging the door as he calls out her name, saying, "Pyaaru! Darwaza kholo, mujhe Pyaaru se milne do, kyun kar rahe ho yeh?"

"This is the thing. Aap ek aadmi ko itna tang kar do, itna thaka do ke woh bechara helpless hoke koi galat kaam kar baithe," he says in the video, adding, "Bachcha andar hoga bechara. Agar Shweta kahin bahar gayi hui hai, toh bachche ko unhone bandh kiya hoga iss kamre mein. Aane nahi de rahe honge."

Abhinav Kohli also alleged that he met Reyansh earlier in the day and his son seemed so scared and low.

