'Was just commenting on how Me too can happen,' says Mukesh Khanna after courting controversy for 'misogynistic' remarks

After facing backlash for her 'misogynistic' remarks on the MeToo Movement, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video of the entire interview and said that people took to the clip out of context. Clarifying his stance on the movement against sexual abuse and harassment, the 'Shaktimaan' actor also issued a statement in his defense.
According to him , his words were "perceived in extremely wrong way".
"I am surprised that my statement has been perceived in an extremely wrong way, and is being looked at in a totally flawed context. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion. It's being said that I am against women.
"But I can say with confidence that not many have as much respect for women as I do. I never said that women shouldn't work," he added.
Khanna denied making misogynist remarks.
"A year back, I had made a video for my YouTube channel. In that video too, I never mentioned that women shouldn't go out and work. How can I say or imply something like that now? I just want to request all my friends and well wishers to not twist or present my statement in a wrong manner," he said.
Khanna further said that he respects women a lot.
"In our country, women have succeeded in each and every field -- be it becoming Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or even going to space. Women have always made great strides in every sphere.
"My film/acting career proves that I have always had great respect for people in general and women in particular. I humbly request that women shouldn't be against me. If my statement has upset or hurt any woman, then I am really saddened that I haven't been able to put across my thoughts in more cohesive, correct manner," Khanna, who is best known for playing the titular character in the Doordarshan superhero show "Shaktimaan", concluded.
Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with The Filmy Charcha, had asserted that women are to be blamed for the crimes against them, leading to the rise of cases under this movement. He'd said that MeToo happens when women step out of the house wanting to equate themselves with men in every field of work.
“Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai,” said Khanna, in a clip that went viral on the internet.
After receiving flak, Khanna took to Instagram to share the interview and wrote, "I am not against Women Working As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this 'Vivadit Bayan' has been taken to malign me that I mean 'This' which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women."
However, a few netizens were still upset with his comments in the interview and took to the comments section to slam him.
A user wrote, "Just because you were one of the famous actors a few decades back... It doesn't give you the license of propagating s***t. You might feel offended if you read this but, YOU ARE DOING ALL OF THIS AND THE PREVIOUS CONTROVERSIES JUST FOR THE SAKE OF PUBLICITY. Every single time, you have a problem with something or the other and somehow you manage to justify it like nothing happened! Disappointed how elderly people who are expected to show a progressive path to the youngsters are doing all of this just for their personal benefit. Big shame."
Another commented, "I'm sorry sir, but with great power comes great responsibility. You yourself stated that celebrity who take drugs harm society because people think that they are role models (I know taking drugs is wrong at every ground). But whatever you stated in this video is wrong too, no one assigned these gender specific roles. Please mind your statements. Because you too are very famous celebrity and a role model to a lot of people. Your statements influence the society too! I'm really very sorry but your statement was wrong despite of every explanation."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)