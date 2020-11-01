'Was just commenting on how Me too can happen,' says Mukesh Khanna after courting controversy for 'misogynistic' remarks

After facing backlash for her 'misogynistic' remarks on the MeToo Movement, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video of the entire interview and said that people took to the clip out of context. Clarifying his stance on the movement against sexual abuse and harassment, the 'Shaktimaan' actor also issued a statement in his defense.

According to him , his words were "perceived in extremely wrong way".

"I am surprised that my statement has been perceived in an extremely wrong way, and is being looked at in a totally flawed context. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion. It's being said that I am against women.

"But I can say with confidence that not many have as much respect for women as I do. I never said that women shouldn't work," he added.

Khanna denied making misogynist remarks.

"A year back, I had made a video for my YouTube channel. In that video too, I never mentioned that women shouldn't go out and work. How can I say or imply something like that now? I just want to request all my friends and well wishers to not twist or present my statement in a wrong manner," he said.

Khanna further said that he respects women a lot.

"In our country, women have succeeded in each and every field -- be it becoming Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or even going to space. Women have always made great strides in every sphere.

"My film/acting career proves that I have always had great respect for people in general and women in particular. I humbly request that women shouldn't be against me. If my statement has upset or hurt any woman, then I am really saddened that I haven't been able to put across my thoughts in more cohesive, correct manner," Khanna, who is best known for playing the titular character in the Doordarshan superhero show "Shaktimaan", concluded.

Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with The Filmy Charcha, had asserted that women are to be blamed for the crimes against them, leading to the rise of cases under this movement. He'd said that MeToo happens when women step out of the house wanting to equate themselves with men in every field of work.

“Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai,” said Khanna, in a clip that went viral on the internet.

After receiving flak, Khanna took to Instagram to share the interview and wrote, "I am not against Women Working As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this 'Vivadit Bayan' has been taken to malign me that I mean 'This' which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women."