Want your daily dose of nostalgia comedy? Tune into 'Shriman Shrimati' at these times

After the epic Mahabharat and Ramyan, several yesteryear shows have made their way back to television. From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus' to 'Shaktimaan', DD has brought a list of 90's classic tele-series back. Doordarshan on Sunday revealed that 'Shriman Shrimati' will be telecasted at 4:00 pm everyday.
Viewers can now have their daily dose of comedy and nostalgia by tuning into 'Shriman Shrimati' on DD National at 4:00 PM, everyday.
The rib-tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari originally aired on Doordarshan from 1994 to 1999. 'Shriman Shrimati' featured Archana Puran Singh, Reema Lagoo and Jatin Kanakia, Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.
The 2018 show 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se' on Sab TV was a reboot of the iconic comedy series.
Apart from the iconic comedy show, 'Chanakya', 'Upanishad Ganga', 'Krishna Kali' and 'Shaktimaan' are also being re-telecasted on DD National and DD Bharti.
