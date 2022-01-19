'Want to set an example': Bharti Singh on being 'India's first pregnant anchor'

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in April 2022.

The comedian took to her YouTube channel in December 2021 to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Recently, Bharti began hosting the new reality show 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' with Haarsh. The comedian is feeling proud to be able to work in her pregnancy and has called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor'.

In a video shared by the makers of the show on social media, Bharti joked that the channel is making three people work but paying only for two.

Bharti can be seen gearing up for her first day of shoot after announcing her pregnancy. It shows her getting her make-up done and talking about how family members made her feel frightened instead of congratulating for working during pregnancy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bharti also revealed how her family members have warned her about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. She pledges to prove her mother and all other mothers that it's okay to work while expecting.

Bharti wants to set an example for many to work during pregnancy.

Harsh also shared that he is anxious because it's their first day at the shoot.

As she looks all decked up in a red jacket and her hair combed back, she caresses her belly and says in humour, “Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money).”

Advertisement

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:53 PM IST