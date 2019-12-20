Wait, What! Mallika Sherawat is coming to 'Bigg Boss 13'

'Murder' actress Mallika Sherawat will appear on 'Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar this week. From ex-contestants to Television celebrities, we see new faces every week on the weekend special. This week we will see Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat.

A lot has happened over the weekend, Sidharth broke his friendship with Shehnaz, Mahira and Paras have a budding love story and much more. Watching Mallika give her opinions and school the housemates is going to be interesting!

The 43-year-old actress shared a video to intrigue fans about her appearance on the show. In the video, Mallika can be seen getting inside her car and waving at the camera before she drives off. The location of the post is Goregaon's Film City in Mumbai. To tease fans further, she captioned the picture, "On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas :)?"

Watch the video here: