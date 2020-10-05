'Vulgar': Mukesh Khanna reveals why he didn't join 'Mahabharat' cast on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna , who played Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' has revealed why he chose to skip Sony TV's popular comedy series 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The 'Shaktimaan' actor called the show 'vulgar' and said that he doesn't think 'there is a worse show than this'.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Khanna penned down a lengthy note about comedian Kapil Sharma's show and spoke about the episode, which featuring the 'Mahabharat' cast.

Mukesh Khanna said that he has seen several media outlets speculate the reason behind his absence on the comedy show. Rubbishing the rumours of not being invited, he said that he chose to reject the invitation.

Further speaking about why he refused to join his co-stars, the veteran actor wrote: "The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs."

Taking a sharp jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, he added, "I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the center. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now sister Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh."