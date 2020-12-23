Vrushika Mehta aka Dr. Riddhima bids adieu to 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Television actress Vrushika Mehta, who essayed the role of a child psychologist Dr Riddhima in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has bid adeiu after a brief stint.

According to reports, Mehta has filmed her last shot stating that she is indeed sad to leave but is happy about the best onscreen experience she has had till date.

In an interaction with ETimes, Mehta said that the cast has been supportive of her since day one.

Adding on her experience of playing a doctor, she added that the role had many layers giving an intense set of emotions to her personality.

She further mentioned that the character made her realise “how important the art of acting is, even more than the character and the platform."

The ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ actress thanked her producer Rajan Shahi for encouraging her throughout and giving an opportunity to pull off a complex role.

She said, "He has been very encouraging and a great inspiration for me throughout, and I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to work under his banner this year."

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. It airs on Star Plus, Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.