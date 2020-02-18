Viral paraglider guy to participate in 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill's matrimonial show!

Remember the guy from the viral paragliding video 'Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de'? Vipin Sahu, the paraglider who became the face of memes last year, is participating in Shehnaaz Gill's matrimonial show.

'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular and loved contestant on the reality show. The 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif' will be hunting for her groom on a national Television channel and the viral 'land karade' guy is reportedly one of Shehnaaz's suitors.

Vipin Sahu rose to fame after a hilarious video of him, requesting his paragliding instructor to make him land had gone viral on the social media. He is reportedly participating in Shehnaaz Gill's matrimonial show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. Not just that, Vipin will also be seen on MTV's infamous reality show, 'Roadies'.