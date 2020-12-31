Vikas Gupta's mother opens up about their strained relationship, says 'unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture'

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who is currently a part of the season 14 of Colors TV's reality show, had alleged that his mother and brother Siddharth left his home after he revealed his sexuality to the world.
Now, Vikas' mother has released a statement about the allegation and said that their strained relationship has nothing to to with Vikas coming out as bisexual.
"To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation," read her statement.
"We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media," Sharda Gupta stated.
She further added, "This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat. This would be my first and the last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you."
This comes after Vikas spoke about his relationship with his family in a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 14'.
He said, "Yahan aake realise hua ki main maa se bahut pyaar karta hoon. Mere chote bhai se sabse zyaada pyaar kiya, wahaan pe galti hui, meri maa chin li. Mre papa 30 saal se mere saath nahi the. Sirf baad mein aaye the, jab ye sab hua, dekhne ki main zinda hoon ya nahi."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)