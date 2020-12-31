Vikas Gupta's mother opens up about their strained relationship, says 'unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture'

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who is currently a part of the season 14 of Colors TV's reality show, had alleged that his mother and brother Siddharth left his home after he revealed his sexuality to the world.

Now, Vikas' mother has released a statement about the allegation and said that their strained relationship has nothing to to with Vikas coming out as bisexual.

"To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation," read her statement.

"We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media," Sharda Gupta stated.