Vikas Gupta comes out as bisexual; calls out Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him

In his Instagram post, Gupta penned down a lengthy note about his coming out journey. He said that he is going to live openly and 'will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made' him. He wrote, "It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide."

He also spoke about actors Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. Vikas Gupta wrote, "Both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend."

"I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to," he added.

He concluded the note by thanking Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundra and his friends and family for supporting him throughout the journey.