Vikas Gupta comes out as bisexual; calls out Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta has come out as bisexual, amid the Pride Month.

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta has come out as bisexual, amid the Pride Month. The MTV host in a social media post revealed that he is ‘bisexual, with pride’ and is done 'hiding his emotions'. He also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him.

Taking to Twitter, Vikas wote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."

For the unversed, in 2016 Television actor, who's playing the main lead in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation, non-payment of dues for working on his show and constant threats of ruining his career. He had filed a police complain against the producer at Versova Police station.

'Roadies' fame Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta -- who were best friends- reportedly had an ugly fight at a 5-star hotel. Although the two didn't publicly comment about the feud, reports state that Priyank had allegedly bullied Vikas Gupta.

In his Instagram post, Gupta penned down a lengthy note about his coming out journey. He said that he is going to live openly and 'will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made' him. He wrote, "It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide."

He also spoke about actors Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. Vikas Gupta wrote, "Both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend."

"I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to," he added.

He concluded the note by thanking Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundra and his friends and family for supporting him throughout the journey.

Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you donât love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who donât find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me . M for making me realise itâs okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what â¤ï¸ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .

In his earlier post, Vikas Gupta had spoken about the allegations against him and called out Parth, Priyank and actress Shilpa Shinde. Watch the video here:

This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers . I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if itâs not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I wonât even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else .

