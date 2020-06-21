Vikas Gupta comes out as bisexual; calls out Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta has come out as bisexual, amid the Pride Month. The MTV host in a social media post revealed that he is ‘bisexual, with pride’ and is done 'hiding his emotions'. He also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him.
Taking to Twitter, Vikas wote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."
For the unversed, in 2016 Television actor, who's playing the main lead in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation, non-payment of dues for working on his show and constant threats of ruining his career. He had filed a police complain against the producer at Versova Police station.
'Roadies' fame Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta -- who were best friends- reportedly had an ugly fight at a 5-star hotel. Although the two didn't publicly comment about the feud, reports state that Priyank had allegedly bullied Vikas Gupta.
In his Instagram post, Gupta penned down a lengthy note about his coming out journey. He said that he is going to live openly and 'will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made' him. He wrote, "It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide."
He also spoke about actors Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. Vikas Gupta wrote, "Both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend."
"I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to," he added.
He concluded the note by thanking Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundra and his friends and family for supporting him throughout the journey.
In his earlier post, Vikas Gupta had spoken about the allegations against him and called out Parth, Priyank and actress Shilpa Shinde. Watch the video here:
