Video: Step inside 'Taraak Mehta..' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita's lavish Mumbai house

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, shared a video on her YouTube channel giving a tour of her new home.

“Everything in this apartment is in a very muted colour,” Munmun said as she walked around the house, describing different aspects and her inspiration.

“I do have a white and grey combination but I also have a lot of gold and rose gold, which pops out,” she added pointing at the gold accents on her chairs, tables and lights. Many of her artefacts were also gold-coloured.

Munmun mentioned that she custom-made almost all of her furniture, “Everything has been measured and made.”

Sitting on her large couch she said that she is ‘very proud’ of it and always wanted a lot of seating space in her house for people who visit.

Moving on to her cosy dining area, Munmun described how she commissioned the dining table to be built. She added that she bought the stone and made the frame for the table.

The handwoven carpet and paintings gave a ‘pop of colour’ to her living room and the walls also featured panels to add symmetry.

Munmun spoke about the first time she saw the kitchen in this house which is now done up in shades of grey and black, “When I was first buying this house, I saw that the kitchen is really huge.”

She first took the fans to her mother's room which she also calls the guest bedroom as she jokes that her mother doesn't use it as often as she should. The guest bedroom is made in shades of green and white.

Munmun’s bedroom featured an accent wall with a similar painting to her living room. Her bed had an orange headboard with curtains of the same colour on the window. Her balcony was also beautifully decked up with lights and she also told her fans that the lights were bought from Turkey.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Last month, Munmun shared a post on Instagram telling her fans about her shift to a new house.

In the caption she wrote, “New Home 🏡 New Beginnings .Thus a late Diwali 🪔 post ..Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way..Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed 🙏🏻Hope you all had a great Diwali 🪔 ❤️”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 04:56 PM IST