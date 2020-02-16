Video of 'Bigg Boss 13' control room goes viral, woman claims Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had equal votes

After several extensions to the show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was announced the winner on Saturday night. Asim Riaz was announced the runner up. However, soon after the results, fans of the show started blaming the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla since he has worked with channel before. Not only the fans but several celebrities, during the course of the season, have blamed the channel for being biased towards Sidharth.
Check out the video here:
Fans who have been disappointed with the results took to Twitter to express their disappointment by trending #FixedWinnerSiddharth and #boycottcolorstv. To show their support for Asim Riaz, even hours after the winner being announced, people have started trending #PublicWinnerAsim.
