'Video is racist and abusive': Sambhavna Seth slammed for mocking Adivasi domestic help's language

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash landed themselves in trouble after they allegedly mocked an Indigenous language in one of their vlogs.
The couple faced the wrath of angry netizens on social media after they posted their video on YouTube.
Sambhavna, who has appeared in many Bhojpuri films, currently runs her own YouTube channel by the name Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. She often treats her fans a sneak peek into her personal life and shares videos with her husband and her in-laws.
In the video, Sambhavna can be seen speaking to her domestic help, who happens to speak an Indigenous language. However, the actress and her husband make fun of her language.
The video has now been shared by an Instagram page for the Adivasi community with a long caption calling out the couple for their act.
"The video is racist, abusive and humiliating to the Adivasi community. In the comments many viewers have pointed out that the humor is simply in bad taste. Despite the call out, @imavinashdwivedi, @sambhavnasethofficial have failed to remove the video or apologize for their insensitive behaviour," a part of the caption read.
After their video went viral, netizens urged for the actress and her husband to be put behind bars.
"This is so sick!!! And highly insensitive," a user wrote.
"Very upsetting to watch. These two YouTubers should publicly apologize," wrote another user.
"This is so insensitive, disgusting and disrespectful," a user commented.
"Shouldn't they be booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989?" a user asked.
"What are these people. Are they even taught basic manners? They don't even realise they are saying or doing something wrong. Your platform isn't meant for demeaning someone else's," wrote a user.
"This is so disgusting, opprobrious. They should be sorry for what they did. No one has the right to defame a culture, language, place etc," read a comment.
"This is inhumane and disgusting. I request everyone to please come forward and report against them or else people like them will continue such things," read another comment.
However, Sambhavna and Avinash, as of yet, have not addressed the issue.
A few weeks back, Sambhavna was in the news when she accused hospital authorities of inefficiency that resulted in her father's demise.
She had sent a legal notice to Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, where her father was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant had blamed the hospital authorities for 'medically murdering' her father.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)