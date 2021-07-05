'Video is racist and abusive': Sambhavna Seth slammed for mocking Adivasi domestic help's language

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash landed themselves in trouble after they allegedly mocked an Indigenous language in one of their vlogs.

The couple faced the wrath of angry netizens on social media after they posted their video on YouTube.

Sambhavna, who has appeared in many Bhojpuri films, currently runs her own YouTube channel by the name Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. She often treats her fans a sneak peek into her personal life and shares videos with her husband and her in-laws.

In the video, Sambhavna can be seen speaking to her domestic help, who happens to speak an Indigenous language. However, the actress and her husband make fun of her language.