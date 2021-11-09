Video: Eijaz Khan lifts Pavitra Punia in his arms and kisses her in public; trolls call it, 'Unnecessary PDA'

Ever since actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, the pair has been inseparable. The two of them also never fail to express their love for each other or indulge in PDA.

Recently, they attended designer friend Rohit Verma's birthday bash and once again the couple grabbed everyone’s attention with their PDA.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo, Eijaz can be seen lifting his ladylove in his arms. He then kisses her.

The couple then dances on 'Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron' while looking at each other. At one point Eijaz insists Pavitra to take off her mask but she refuses to do so. The couple continues looking into each other's eyes.

However, their PDA did not sit well with many. While some called it 'drama' and 'publicity stunt', several others said that they were 'overacting'.

An Instagram user commented, "Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai."

"Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps," wrote another user.

"Bht cheap lgta ha ye sab," another comment on the post read.

Another user commented, "Please Book A Room for these two... I will pay for it."

While a user wrote, "Unnecessary PDA," another commented, "I am sick and tired of this overacting."

Eijaz and Pavitra bonded during their stay inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. However, it was only when Pavitra had got eliminated that Eijaz realised his feelings for her. When in a special episode, Pavitra returned to support him, they both expressed their feelings for each other and maintained that they were getting into a serious relationship and that it was not for the TRPs.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Eijaz spilled the beans on getting married and said that they often talk about it. He said that they even talk about naming their kids, and then they fight about that.

Eijaz had also stated that their relationship is the same as it was in the 'Bigg Boss' house. He said they have arguments, but in the end, they look in the same direction. The actor added that they are in a happy space, and are having an amazing journey together.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:17 PM IST