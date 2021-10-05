Video: Check out Amitabh Bachchan's reaction after 'KBC 13' contestant says she's jealous of his 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for several years now, often interacts with the contestants during the game and even shares lesser known facts of his life.

Big B, who is also known for his wit and humour, was left amused after a contestant said she is jealous of his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The makers recently gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode on social media. According to the promo, Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant Divya Sahay if she enjoys watching films. Divya told her that she is very passionate about them, and Amitabh said, "Arey, aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar ladoo peda (an expression of gratitude)."

She then said, "Ek baat hai, mujhe aapki bahurani se bahut jalan hoti hai. Sau saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hui hai (I am very jealous of your daughter-in-law. Someone as pretty as her has taken birth in a 100 years)."

The host thanked her for the compliment, and Divya continued, "Lekin baaki heroineon se behtar toh main hi dikhti hu. Main kyu nahi heroine ban sakti (But I look better than most other heroines. Why can't I be one)?"

Amitabh said, "Kya pata, devi ji ke aaj ke baad ho jaye aisa kuch toh (Who knows what might happen after today, madam)."

Take a look at the video here:

It may be mentioned that Aishwarya Rai recently attended the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied on the trip by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The period drama is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022.

On the other hand, Big B was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty. He will next be seen in films like 'Goodbye', 'MayDay', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' among others.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:00 PM IST